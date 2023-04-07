IG Punjab hails parents who made their daughters part of police force

IInspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that women officers and personnel are a very important part of police force and making them a strong professional officer by imparting modern policing skills including IT skills, weapon handling, anti-riot, traffic laws and community policing in the best training environment is among top priorities of the department.

According to a press release, IG Punjab said that there are currently around two thousand lady officers under training in the Police Training College, Lahore, who will complete their training in the next few months and perform their services in various positions in all districts of the province. IG Punjab directed that lady officers under training should be made to visit Police Stations, Khidmat Marakiz, Protection Centers, Safe City and other projects so that they can better acclimatize themselves with the challenges of the field along with academic lectures. Dr. Usman Anwar said that all the instructors should impart the best professional legal, academic and practical training to the women officers with the spirit of service and dutifulness. IG Punjab said that the parents who made their daughters a part of the police force, I salute them because these daughters will become a wall in front of the oppressors and anti-social elements in future and become arms of the oppressed. Dr. Usman Anwar Said that the future is IT based policing, lady trainee officers should pay special attention to learn IT skills and instructors should groom these officers in the same way as ASPs are trained. He directed that the senior officers of the Pakistan Police Service will give lectures to the lady officers on a daily basis.