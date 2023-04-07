Social protection program for orphan girls students launched in KP

Pakistan Baitul Mall (PBM) Managing Director, Aamir Farid Paracha here Thursday inaugurated the first-ever social protection program for orphans girls students of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Addressing the inauguration function here at Pakistan Baitul Mall KP headquarters, he said that 800 rupees to be provided to the widowed mother of one school-going orphan girl in the province per month. He said that Rs12, 000 per month would be given to an orphan family whose two or more girls are reading in the schools. The project was started under the Orphans and Widows support program of Pakistan Baitul Mall. He said the program was in line with the vision of the Prime Minister and Shaheed Mohtarama Benazir Bhutto for educational and socioeconomic empowerment of poor and underprivileged segments of society. He said sweet home projects were continued in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to support orphans and vulnerable children. The MD said that a donor has provided clothes for 100 sweet home children at Peshawar. The poor women and widows were being provided vocational education for their economic empowerment.