Robbers snatch vehicle, cash, jewellery from couple in Faisalabad

Four robbers put a couple at gunpoint, kept moving with them in the city and then escaped after snatching the vehicle, gold jewellery and cash on Wednesday night on Sattiana Road in Faisalabad.

The victim family told Daily Times that they left their house situated in Punjab Housing Society to visit their relatives on Canal Road. They said when they were on way four armed robbers signalled them to stop at gunpoint near a petrol pump in front of Ravi Garden. They said the two robbers alighted on their vehicle and snatched their valuables. After looting, they said the robbers shifted Shahid and his wife to another vehicle and one robber escaped with the vehicle. However, that robber returned after a couple of hours and returned the tracker fitted in the vehicle. They said the robbers kept pressing them to bring them to their home, however, they left them on roadside finding that victim lady fainted. They said the robbers had no fear of police as they kept moving on the road when them and they also teased a lady who was standing on a road side.

Shahid has submitted an application with the Sadar police station for registration of a case.