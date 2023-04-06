5 best movies of 2023 so far

Why wait for the end-of-year best-of lists when it comes to movies? A number of films have already received more than three stars from critics.

Throughout the year, we’ll update this list — bookmark it! — with films we enjoyed and recommendations for where to see them.

1- After Love

British television veteran Joanna Scanlan gives a BAFTA-winning performance as a woman who discovers that her recently deceased husband had a second wife and family. The Post’s Thomas Floyd says there’s no mystery about what makes this measured melodrama so devastating: “Joanna Scanlan’s steely performance as a widow pulling at the threads of her late husband’s carefully woven double life.”

2- Baby Ruby