Taylor Swift drops four unreleased songs in honour of The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift knows how to surprise her fans all too well. One day before the start of her highly-anticipated Eras Tour, the super star revealed she had a few tricks left up her sleeve. As she announced March 16 on her Instagram Story, “In celebration of The Eras Tour, I’m releasing 4 previously unreleased songs tonight at midnight.”

So, which tracks are heading out of the vault? They include “Eyes Open (Taylor’s Version); “Safe & Sound (featuring Joy Williams and John Paul White) (Taylor’s Version)”; “If This Was A Movie (Taylor’s Version)” and “All Of The Girls You Loved Before.”

And two of the songs will likely have listeners ready to volunteer as tribute as “Eyes Open (Taylor’s Version)” and “Safe & Sound (featuring Joy Williams and John Paul White) (Taylor’s Version)” were recorded for the Hunger Games franchise’s 2012 companion album The Hunger Games: Songs from District 12 and Beyond. Furthermore, Taylor’s collaboration with Joy and John Paul marks The Civil Wars alums first time working together since the group broke up in 2014.

As for the other two tracks, “If This Was A Movie (Taylor’s Version)” first appeared in the deluxe edition of 2010 album Speak Now, while “All Of The Girls You Loved Before” has never been heard before.

Needless to say, we can’t calm down about the new songs, especially as Taylor will soon kickoff her first tour in five years. Her first stop will be March 17 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., which the city said has been temporarily renamed Swift City in honor of the singer. She will be joined by guest performers Paramore & GAYLE. “I can’t WAIT to see your gorgeous faces out there,” Taylor wrote on Instagram last November, while announcing the tour. “It’s been a long time coming.”