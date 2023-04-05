Shehbaz should accept SC ruling or face disqualification: Sh Rashid

The Awami Muslim League chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed says the Supreme Court has given a better judgement in a difficult time while rejecting the “doctrine of necessity.”

Reacting to the Supreme Court decision in the election postponement case, Sheikh Rashid wrote on micro-blogging website Twitter that no one in the Supreme Court talked of boycott of proceedings. Everyone wanted to argue the case. “The 85-member cabinet cannot reject the Supreme Court decision,” he said.

He dared Shehbaz government to get ready for either disqualification or anarchy in the country.

The former minister said they [the PDM] had to accept the verdict of Supreme Court come what may.

“The Supreme Court also follows the Constitution. The masses are the real ruler. If the decision of the judiciary is not obeyed, there will be a rebellion. Shehbaz Sharif must rethink whether to accept the decision of the judiciary or to be disqualified for contempt of court and go to Raiwind,” he said.

Sheikh Rashid said the Supreme Court had said there was no need for a combat force. Rangers, FC and ex-servicemen could provide security [for elections], he added. He called former minister Nawaz Sharif a fugitive, running form the judiciary, and dubbed his press conference disappointing.

The former interior minister advised the rulers to stop “dreaming” about filing a reference against three judges, imposing emergency or having martial law. They [Sharifs] had been begging to be official guests of Saudi Arabia for the last one week, he added.