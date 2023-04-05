Bride’s ex-lover kills groom in blast in India’s Chhattisgarh

A bride’s former lover killed her groom and his brother in a bomb blast in Kabirdham district in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh, police said. The incident happened when a home theatre system they received as a wedding gift exploded when they plugged in the power. An explosive device was planted inside the system. While the groom died on the spot, his brother succumbed to injuries during treatment. Four others, including an 18-month-boy, were injured in the explosion, which took place on Monday at the groom’s home.

Police said the bomb was allegedly sent by the bride’s former lover who was angry at her for marrying another man. The accused, who has been identified as Sarju Markam from the neighboring state of Madhya Pradesh, was arrested on Tuesday. Since he’s in custody, he’s not made any statements yet. Police said Markam, 33, was in a relationship with the 29-year-old woman and was insisting that she become his second wife. But the woman’s family refused and arranged her marriage elsewhere. Police said the blast was so strong that the walls and the roof of the room collapsed from its impact.