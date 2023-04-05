Ex-Italian PM Silvio Berlusconi in intensive care

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi was in intensive care on Wednesday for heart problems, a member of his entourage told AFP. The 86-year-old media mogul, who has been in and out of the hospital in recent years, is currently in Milan’s San Raffaele Hospital, the source said. Italian news agency Ansa said he was admitted on Wednesday morning and his current condition was “stable”. Berlusconi, the leader of the right-wing Forza Italia party, spent four days at the same hospital for what Italian news reports called heart issues and was discharged on March 30. He was hospitalised for Covid-related pneumonia in September 2020, and the following year was admitted several times for complications stemming from Covid. Berlusconi had open heart surgery in 2016 and surgery on his intestine three years later. Forza Italia is a member of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s coalition government.