Viewers Annoyed With Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’s Mother Daughter Duo

Viewers said that Maheer’s attitude is super annoying for the viewers as she’s constantly after Areeb despite being married to Saad and being degraded by Areeb and his family. One social media user said, “she’s behaving like she has lost her twenty years old love”. Many others don’t like the super annoying mother and daughter duo in Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha. Viewers said that the two daughter and mother seem to be greedy. Many trolled them and used extremely harsh words for such an irritating portrayal of mother and daughter. A lot of fans said that they actually stopped watching this drama because of Maheer and her greedy mother who is giving totally wrong advices to her daughter who is already after Areeb despite being insulted by his mother. Here we gathered comments for you from different links related to drama Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha.