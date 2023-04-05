Iranian envoy calls on Air chief

Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran, H.E Mr Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini, called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force in his office today. The meeting was focused on areas of mutual interest and regional developments.

During the meeting, Chief of the Air Staff shared broad contours of PAF’s modernization plan which includes smart acquisitions from allied countries, upgradation of infrastructure and revamping of training. The Air Chief reiterated his unwavering commitment to enhancing the existing bilateral ties in military-to-military cooperation and the training domain. He also emphasized that Pakistan values its strong diplomatic, economic and defence relationship with Iran which is based on convergence on all important issues relating to regional peace, security and stability.

The Iranian Ambassador lauded the exceptional progress made by Pakistan Air Force through indigenization and expressed his admiration for the professionalism of PAF personnel. He pledged to play his role in further improving the existing bilateral military ties in various fields of training, emerging technologies and mutual cooperation in the aviation industry.

The meeting between Chief of the Air Staff and Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran is a testament to the deep-rooted friendship and unwavering commitment between the two nations to work towards a peaceful and stable region.