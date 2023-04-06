Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 6 April 2023 is being sold for Rs. 185014 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 215800 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today

Karachi is the central hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, and every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.







Gold Rate In Pakistan, 6 April 2023

Gold Rate 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 21K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today Gold Rate per Tola Today Rs 215,800 Rs 197,816 Rs 188,825 Rs 161,850 Gold Rate per 10 Gram Today Rs 185,014 Rs 169,595 Rs 161,887 Rs 138,760 Gold Rate per Gram Today Rs 18,501 Rs 16,960 Rs 16,189 Rs 13,876 Gold Rate per Ounce Today Rs 524,506 Rs 480,795 Rs 458,943 Rs 393,380

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Daily Times keeps an eye on today’s gold rate in Pakistan on daily basis.

*The prices mentioned above are without implemented taxes.