Maryam Nawaz lashes out at SC judges for supporting PTI chief

Maryam Nawaz has slammed the judiciary, claiming that it has never stood up to a dictator and has only gone after politicians.

PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz told a lawyers’ convention in Rawalpindi on Wednesday that she came to the lawyer fraternity to save Pakistan.

Maryam attacked the judiciary in her fiery speech, claiming that it could only subdue a democratic prime minister.

She claimed that she and her family were wrongfully charged in the wrong cases.

She stated that Justice Waqar Seth’s name will be remembered in Pakistani history for having the courage to convict a dictator.

She claimed that no prime minister had ever served out his constitutional term in Pakistan’s 76-year history.

“A court should never dare to challenge a dictator.” It instead lends its support to the dictator.”

She stated that 3-4 judges support PTI Chairman Imran Khan. “If these 3-4 judges withdraw their support, Imran will collapse with a thud,” she added.

She bemoaned the fact that Imran was granted bail in less than two hours.

She stated that Imran and his facilitators have created a timeline of tasks to be completed prior to the appointment of a new chief justice.

Maryam stated that the current Supreme Court bench, which issued its decision on the PTI petition challenging the election delay, has taken on the responsibility of assisting Imran.

Maryam joked that queues formed to seek justice are longer than those formed to obtain flour.

She stated that, with the exception of these three or four judges, the rest of the judges are on the side of the people.

“A jackal who calls himself a leader, when he comes out of his house, he covers his head with a black box. Imran and his facilitators know that he is guilty,” she said vociferously.

“Do you want to bring that person to power who committed corruption,” she roared.

Maryam wondered that never a court gave the epithet of Sicilian mafia to any dictator, nor did it disqualify a dictator.

“Whenever a court disqualified a ruler, it was an elected prime minister,” she lamented.

The PML-N leader said that the PTI people keep on humiliating judges. They reach courts in the form of groups, she added.

She said that she is not afraid of disqualification, she had been disqualified for six years.