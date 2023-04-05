Sapphire – Wapda Town Store

Sapphire opened its doors to the residents of Wapda Town, Lahore with the successful launch of its

first ever next generation store on Monday, the 20th of March.

Contemporary yet timeless in structure and layout, this new store is based in a multi-storied building to showcase their Unstitched and Ready to Wear collections plus Beauty. The new store is built to facilitate a seamless retail experience for the customer with its minimal but functional interiors, huge SMDs, and extremely well-versed store staff. Come along with us as we take you on a tour of SAPPHIRE’s first next generation store!

CONTENTS:

• THE FIRST OF ITS KIND

• THE LAYOUT OF THE STORE & WHAT IT OFFERS

• LOOKING INTO THE FUTURE

THE FIRST OF ITS KIND

At the start of 2023, SAPPHIRE announced its decision to rebrand with the advent of its cleaner, SanSerif logo, and the inauguration of their new sustainable carrier bags that can be bought for a

nominal fee with each in-store purchase to contribute to the brand’s on-going sustainability

programme. The next step in their process of evolution is the launch of their next generation stores

which are built on the principles of minimalism, modernism, and sustainability to reflect SAPPHIRE’s forever evolving brand philosophy.

SAPPHIRE’s impressive new store is a multiple-storied beige building with rounded windows, located in Wapda Town, Lahore. Expertly designed by COALESCE Design Studio, the building has a contemporary structure to depict the change in SAPPHIRE’s brand identity and the minimalistic yet timeless design creates a clean look, which is unlike anything we have seen in retail outlets in Pakistan. Reimagined, refined, and refreshed; this new space upholds the promise of modernity with neutralcoloured structures, rounded arches, minimalistic details, clean letter-based descriptions, and the thoughtful division of each category. Inspired by the fluidity of fabric and the belief that form and function should be in harmony with each other, the new store reimagines the retail space by treating shopping as an all-encompassing experience in which one can fully immerse themselves.

THE LAYOUT OF THE STORE & WHAT IT OFFERS



Meticulously thought-out and purposefully built, the SAPPHIRE store in Wapda Town is extremely detail oriented with dedicated focus being given to the different styles and concepts each individual category offers. The store opened with the spotlight on two of SAPPHIRE’s most popular categories: Women Unstitched and Ready to Wear. As soon as you enter the store, you are greeted with an extremely functional and organized store layout; on the ground floor and the first floor, you will find all of SAPPHIRE’s Ready to Wear dresses, accessories, and beauty products, and in the basement, you can browse through all the different unstitched suit designs launched by the brand.

Considering SAPPHIRE’s huge variety of women’s readymade dresses, including fusion kurta designs, trendy matching separates, traditional three piece suit designs, and more, the store has adopted a very streamlined layout which means that different types of designs have a dedicated display or rack. For example, pastels are sorted into one rack, neons in another, and whites in yet another. While this division is very visually appealing, it also allows for a more focused retail experience to make the shopping process more seamless and less time consuming for the customer. This means that you don’t have to browse all the different suit designs if you are a quick shopper, but can rather only a look at the rack that concerns the occasion or style you are going for. The average customer can come to the store, go directly to the rack which carries the design or product they want, try on the suit design in the beautifully designed fitting rooms, and seamlessly complete their purchase!



Next to the numerous racks of women’s readymade dresses, the store also has multiple accessories’ displays to go with all your dress designs. From traditional flats to statement heels, SAPPHIRE’s wide range of shoes will complement all your looks this season. These shoes can be paired with chic bags that are also beautifully displayed on one of the rounded shelves, built into the interior of the wall.

As part of the immersive shopping experience, the store has a beauty counter which displays all the premium quality cosmetics and fragrances from SAPPHIRE Beauty, the brand’s relatively new beauty venture. While you are shopping, you can swatch their lipsticks, find your perfect foundation shade with the help of their expertly trained store staff, or try any of the numerous fragrances the new SAPPHIRE store in Wapda Town keeps in-stock to discover your signature scent!





When you leave the ground floor to go to the basement, the entire floor is dedicated to SAPPHIRE’s most loved category: Unstitched! With such a vast collection of women unstitched dresses to choose from, the floor is divided into one-piece, two-piece, and three-piece suits to make the process of discovering your next favourite suit design easier.





The functional layout of the basement allows for a more focused shopping experience for the customer; this is especially great for women on-the-go with too little time on their hands, who can now easily find the dress design that best matches their personal preferences without the usual hassle of shopping in-stores!

LOOKING INTO THE FUTURE

With the launch of its store in Wapda Town Lahore, SAPPHIRE has set the process of its rebranding in motion. This decision to rebrand and build next generation stores has allowed SAPPHIRE to amplify its forever evolving identity as a brand that is creative, progressive, and mindful; this new modern yet timeless approach will help set SAPPHIRE apart from other fashion brands in the market by allowing it to carve a clear visual identity in terms of the products it offers and the layout of its stores.

Along with building new next generation stores all over Pakistan, SAPPHIRE also plans to add its

remaining categories including WEST, Menswear, Kids, Home, and more to its multi-storied Wapda Town store for a more holistic shopping experience for the whole family!

This outlet is the first step in the creation of SAPPHIRE’s next generation stores and we are excited to see what the brand comes up with next! For now, you can go check out SAPPHIRE’s new store,

located in Wapda Town, Lahore for a memorable shopping experience OR if you’re not in Lahore yet, you can visit our website for your next favourite ensemble!

Find the new SAPPHIRE store in Wapda Town, Lahore with the help of our Store Locator now!