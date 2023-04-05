Avril and Mod Sun break up a year after engagement

She was a Sk8er Boi and said see you later boy. Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun have broken up close to a year after the singers got engaged, her rep confirmed to E! News Feb. 21. Mod Sun’s rep, however, told E! News the same day, “They were together and engaged as of three days ago when he left for tour so if anything has changed, that’s news to him.” The breakup comes after photos surfaced of Avril going out to dinner with Tyga and a group of friends at NOBU in Malibu, Calif., during President’s Day weekend. But according to a source close to the situation, the two are “just friends.” Hollywood’s latest breakup will come as a surprise to fans after Mod Sun recently gushed about his fiancée in a personal chat. “I have found such a partner in this world to go through the chaos that life gives you,” he told E! News’ Francesca Amiker earlier this month. “I have found that person. I’m with a real grown woman who has gone through it all 10 times over and she makes me a better person.” He also included Avril on his new song “Shelter,” which tells the story of finding someone who will become your protection as you go through life together. “She’s a princess, she really is,” he raved to E! News before discussing wedding plans. “She’s a motherf–king princess. That’s real s–t, so we’re going to have a very special wedding. I can’t wait for that time to come.” Avril and Mod Sun-born Derek Ryan Smith-first met in 2020 while working on her album Love Sux.