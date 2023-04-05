PMAS-AAUR & Punjab Forest Deptt. collaborate in research on biodiversity conservation

Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) and Forestry, Wildlife & Fisheries Department (FW&FD) Government of The Punjab, Lahore have agreed to initiate collaboration in research projects focusing on biodiversity conservation and maintaining forest ecosystem integrity through responsible forest governance.

This was decided in the signing ceremony of a Letter of Collaboration (LoC), here on Tuesday, to enhance conservation activities of forest safety and quality through the restoration of degraded forest lands, wildlife and habitats passage.

Prof. Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman, Vice Chancellor PMAS-AAUR and Mr. Shahid Zaman, Secretary, FW&FD Punjab, signed the LoC on behalf of their respective organizations. On the occasion, the varsity Deans, Directors and senior faculty members were also present.

Under the LoC, both organizations desire to develop the overall collaboration in the various fields including wildlife, fisheries, agriculture, livestock, range management, precision & agriculture engineering etc.

Both organizations also agreed to initiate collaborative activities in various landscapes of forest for the mutually agreed topics of the research and jointly organize symposia, seminars, and conferences as well as sharing of academic information and materials.

Forestry, Wildlife & Fisheries Department, Government of the Punjab, Lahore will provide access to the faculty and students of University for research and demonstration activities to the nearest forest areas feasible for research. The resource persons for the in-service trainees of the Forest Service’s Academy, GhoraGali, Murree will be provided to the University as and when required.

The Vice Chancellor and Secretary Punjab while sharing their views also highlighted the significance of close collaboration among the universities and said it will not only help them to resolve common issues but also enhance the mutual understanding. They were of the view that it will also create linkages with organizations for the development of faculty & staff and promotion of academic & research activities.

Dr. Shahid Ali Khan, Director, University Green Office of the PMAS-AAUR gave a brief presentation about the sustainable activities carried out by the University Green Office. The Green Office of PMAS-AAUR is the platform for students and employees of the University where sustainable ideas are shaped, plans are put together and projects are launched, all with the objective to make the university more sustainable.