Five-star Taijul strikes as Bangladesh bowl out Ireland for 214 in one-off Test

MIRPUR: Ireland were bowled out for 214 against Bangladesh, 26 minutes before of the end of the first day’s play in their first Test in almost four years. They are also playing with six debutants. One of those was Harry Tector who made a half-century while Lorcan Tucker and Curtis Campher got out in the thirties. Ireland’s lower-order resistance allowed them 90 runs for the last four wickets. Taijul Islam picked up his eleventh five-wicket haul, finishing with figures of 5 for 58 from his 28 overs. Ebadot Hossain and Mehidy Hasan Miraz took two wickets each while Shoriful Islam took one wicket. The Bangladesh bowlers taking 77.2 overs to bowl out Ireland was possibly down to the lack of rhythm with red ball – this is their first Test since December. It was a good enough performance given that Shakib Al Hasan only came on to bowl in the 65th over and bowled only three overs.

After tea, Andy McBrine was giving a good account of himself with the bat, even hitting Taijul for a six over midwicket. Tamim Iqbal got injured trying to catch that ball, slamming his elbow on to the wall below the Grandstand. He was rushed to the medical room which was just around the corner. But McBrine fell shortly afterwards, Mominul Haque taking the catch at square-leg after Ebadot had rushed the batter into an awkward pull shot. McBrine and Tucker added 35 for the seventh wicket, followed by Tucker and Mark Adair adding another 40 for the eighth wicket.

Adair became Taijul’s fifth wicket when he was given out lbw, before Ben White, making his first-class debut, got bowled by Mehidy. In the second session, Ireland had their best time with the bat. Tector and Campher unveiled their batting repertoire, the young pair tallied eight fours, many of them gorgeous shots. Tector got to his maiden Test half-century during this time, slamming a straight six in addition to his fours driven down the ground. The 74-run fourth wicket stand however came to an end when Tector missed Mehidy’s classic off-break, going through the batter’s defensive prod. Seven balls later, PJ Moor, playing his first Test for Ireland after his Zimbabwe career, fell for just one. He gave a simple catch to Tamim at mid-off. Taijul, who had removed Moor, got Campher lbw with a delivery which took the angle and struck the batter halfway up his pads.

Bangladesh also bossed the Test’s first session with three Ireland three wickets. Murray Commins fell to Shoriful Islam in the fifth over of the morning, trapped lbw to a delivery that beat his bat that came down around his pads. Commins’ opening partner James McCollum edged Ebadot to Najmul Hossain Shanto, who fumbled slightly at second slip before completing the catch at the second attempt. Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie was Taijul’s first wicket, lbw for 16. He missed with the sweep, with the ball hitting him around the knee-roll.