New social contract required to empower civil institutions: Imran

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has called for a “completely new social contract” to tackle the multiple crises that the country is currently facing.

In an interview with Time news magazine on Tuesday, Imran reiterated his belief that free and fair elections are essential for political stability in the country.

When asked for his plan to get Pakistan back on track, Imran stated that a new social contract was required after the elections, which would enshrine power in political institutions rather than the military.

He also highlighted the ideal of a Madina-like welfare state and the social conscience of Northern Europeans as examples to follow. “Scandinavia is probably far closer to the Islamic ideal than any of the Muslim countries,” he remarked.

The ex-PM acknowledged that the cost of living was rising, and people were struggling to make ends meet. He attributed this to the country’s worst economic indicators in history and called for a starting point for economic recovery through free and fair elections.

Imran also alleged that the people who tried to kill him were still in power and petrified that he would hold them accountable if he returned to power.

He claimed that the establishment was worried about how to keep him out, while the people were focused on how to get him back in.

The PTI chief criticised the ruling elite for plundering the nation’s wealth without any accountability, and insisted that if they could not be held responsible for their actions, then there was no rule of law.

He also addressed his allegations against former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa for giving an NRO-like deal to the Sharif and Zardari families, stating that if corruption was not seen as a significant issue, then nothing happened, and he was helpless.

Imran also made a point of stating that criticising the US foreign policy did not make one anti-American.