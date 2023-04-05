ECP summons ‘consultative’ meeting after SC verdict

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has summoned a ‘consultative meeting’ today (Tuesday) following the Supreme Court’s verdict on Punjab elections, declaring the watchdog’s order ‘unconstitutional’. According to a private news channel, the electoral watchdog summoned the meeting today at 11am to consult over the Supreme Court’s verdict on Punjab elections, declaring the watchdog’s order to postpone polls of the Punjab Assembly till Oct 8 “unconstitutional”. The meeting would be chaired by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Raja Sultan. Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court ECP March 22 order on Punjab elections null and void. Earlier in March, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced to delay of the Punjab by-elections which were scheduled to be held on April 30.