Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 5 April 2023 is being sold for Rs. 180556 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 210600 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today

Karachi is the central hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, and every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.







Gold Rate In Pakistan, 5 April 2023

Gold Rate 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 21K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today Gold Rate per Tola Today Rs 210,600 Rs 193,049 Rs 184,275 Rs 157,950 Gold Rate per 10 Gram Today Rs 180,556 Rs 165,508 Rs 157,986 Rs 135,417 Gold Rate per Gram Today Rs 18,056 Rs 16,551 Rs 15,799 Rs 13,542 Gold Rate per Ounce Today Rs 511,868 Rs 469,210 Rs 447,884 Rs 383,901

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Daily Times keeps an eye on today’s gold rate in Pakistan on daily basis.

*The prices mentioned above are without implemented taxes.