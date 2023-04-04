Remington Pharma Stars win LPC Super League

LAHORE: Remington Pharma Stars defeated FG-Din Warriors 9-4 in the final to win the LPC Super League, held under the auspices of Lahore Polo Club, here on Sunday. According to details, a good number of spectators and families were present to watch the final at the Lahore Polo Club Ground. The chief guest on the occasion was former national polo player Major (r) Javed Muaz. Lahore Polo Club President Umar Sadiq, executive committee members and a large number of polo players were also present on the occasion. For Remington Stars, Hamza Muaz Khan scored six beautiful goals, while Ahmed Zubair Butt scored two and emerging young player Bazal Faisal Khokhar scored one goal. Sheikh Mohammad Rafi scored three goals and Bilal Hayat Noon scored one goal for FG-Din Warriors. Earlier in the sub-final, Pebble Breakers defeated Master Paints-Diamond Paints 5-4 ½. Super League awards were also distributed after the final. The best mare of the match was given to Dr Faisal Khokhar’s mare Ice, Director of Remington Pharma. Hamza Muaz Khan won the most valuable player award. Hamza Muaz Khan was also awarded for scoring the most goals in the tournament. The amateur player of league award was given to Bazal Faisal Khokhar. Sheikh Mohammad Farhad of Din Polo was awarded the pattern of league award while the fair play award was given to Ibrahim Sultan.