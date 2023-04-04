Ahmed Ali Akbar set to return to TV with ‘Idiot’; two OSTs released

Ahmed Ali Akbar, last seen on TV for how popular role in Parizaad, will now be seen playing the lead role in Idiot which will be premiered on Green Entertainment. Alongside Mansha Pasha, the Laal Kabootar duo is coming back together on the silver screen. Green Entertainment just released two OST’s of this upcoming show. Produced by Entanna Productions in association with Multiverse Entertainment, the upcoming drama is directed by Anjum Shahzad and written by Kifayat Rodani.

Green Entertainment officially released the the first official look and the trailer of Idiot which playfully shows Ahmed Ali Akbar in lead role, as an individual who has always grown “Idiot” is a story that is centred around an individual who is misfit, rebel, a thinker and someone who challenges the norms and questions the system from childhood, while fighting for a more just world.

“Haklata Kyun Hoon” is one of the first OSTs released this weekend which is sung and composed by Sahir Ali Bagga and the second OST, Farq Nai Painda is composed and sung by Majid Akhter Maan, while lyrics for both are written by Imran Raza. While the one song is peppy and has a unique music, the latter is more about giving hope in this society.

Ahmed Ali Akbar expressed his thoughts on the release of the official trailer and OST, “I have generally been very selective when it comes to choosing scripts and when Idiot was narrated to me, I knew this was a project I just have to be a part of. The character resonates so well with my own thought process and I hope that my audiences can see and relate to Guddu as well.”

Imran Raza, COO of Green Entertainment said that, “the vision of green is to be Pakistan’s leading, original and aspirational entertainment channel by reforming society through revolutionary and believeable content for TV and this project is just one of the many that we are sure that audiences will love it. The show is set to be a game-changer in the world of Pakistani dramas, with its unique storyline and exceptional production values.”

Green Entertainment is an upcoming Pakistani channel, to be launched on EidUl Fitr, producing original content and is Pakistan's first National representation in the entertainment industry. The test transmission will begin in April for the consumers.