Suhana makes fun of Shahrukh Khan for a reason

Bollywood’s king Shahrukh Khan revealed the one fact that his only daughter Suhana Khan use to make fun of him. In an earlier conversation with an Indian tabloid, the ‘Pathaan’ star divulged that the upcoming actor mocks his walk, as it always discloses his identity whenever Khan tries to go incognito in public space.

Speaking about his kids in the 2015 interview, Khan said, “Meri beti mazak udati hai mera. Main wo pehen leta hoon, mujhe Twitter walo ne ek hoodie diya hua hai bada sa. Woh pehen ke main bahar jata hoon aur meri beti hasti rehti hai. Main use kehta hoon ‘kyun’. Main uske saath aise saat baar ja chuka hoon aur har baar ye bolta hoon ‘beta maine yeh pehna huya hai, kuch nahi hoga’, (My daughter makes fun of me for wearing a hoodie gifted to me by Twitter, when we go out. I have gone out with her some seven times like this and always assure her that ‘no one will know it is me’).”

“She says ‘papa apki walk se maloom padd jata hai’ (your walk tells it all papa). And genuinely, har saat baar jaise hee maine gadi kholi logo ne bola ‘woh dekh Shah Rukh Khan aa gaya’ aur mujhe wahan se bhagna pada, (every time we went out like this, people recognised me the moment I got off the car, and I had to run),” he further narrated.

Moreover, Khan also spoke about how his stardom impacts his personal life with family and kids. He stated, “Toh bohut personal life jo hai usme zaroor aisa hai ki bacho ke sath jana mumkin nahi hota hai, lekin having said that jo mujhe mila hai iss stardom se, aur main ye bahut openly saalon se kehta aa raha hoon, mujhe agar kaha jaye ki phir se ye sab chin jayega aur ye milega, to main kahunga main yehi zindagi jiyunga, (So yes, my personal life does get affected by the stardom, especially going out in public places with my children is not easy. But as I have always said in the past, I will always choose this life and everything it has given me).”

For the unversed, Suhana Khan, 22, is the only daughter of Shahrukh Khan. She will be making her Bollywood debut soon with Zoya Akhtar’s ‘Archies’. Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahrukh Khan made the much-anticipated comeback to films after four years of hiatus with the biggest action blockbuster ‘Pathaan’, released in January this year.

Next he has an interesting lineup of films on the 2023 slate, including ‘Jawan’ and ‘Dunki’ in addition to an extended cameo in ‘Tiger 3’.