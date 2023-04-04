Faisal Qureshi reveals Aamir Liaquat’s last words to him

Well-known host and actor Faisal Qureshi has revealed the last conversation he had with Aamir Liaquat Hussain two days prior to his death. Faisal Qureshi spoke to actress Sirha Asghar during the special broadcast of Ramazan on private TV recently and told about the last conversation with Dr Aamir Liaquat in the year gone by. The actor said various people have been talking about the actuality of Dr Aamir Liaquat but one should not talk without knowing about someone or the entire situation. He said after the indecent video of Aamir Liaquat went viral, he had given up all social relations. Many people tried to talk to him but could not get in touch. Faisal further said somehow we got in touch with Aamir Liaquat. “I and Mufti Hanif Qureshi explained a lot to him, but he was adamant on saying that ‘I am going’, on which I said don’t talk nonsense, let’s meet and solve the problem. But he was repeating the same thing again and again,” he added. Faisal Qureshi revealed that Aamir was saying very assertively that he will not be able to stay any longer and then the news of his death came. It should be noted that the well-known host Aamir Liaquat Hussain passed away in June last year.