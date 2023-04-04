Decision to postpone elections in country’s best interest: Khaqan

Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Monday said the decision to postpone elections was in the best interest of Pakistan as it would steer the country out of socio-political and economic crises.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the constitution could not act on the whims of a single person who could violate it anytime and dissolve the assembly whenever he wanted.

Abbasi said that PML-N was a true political party that had deep roots among the masses, adding, it could not be intimidated by the threats of an incompetent person.

Replying to a question, he called for the formation of a full court bench of the Supreme Court for hearing petitions. He said the country was facing a serious economic crisis due to the Khan-led government’s bad governance, but “we brought it on road to progress”.

Meanwhile, PML-N leader Javed Latif accused the judiciary of being biased against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Speaking to media, he claimed that despite the innocence of Nawaz Sharif, no one is ready to take suo motu. He also slammed Imran Khan, calling him “General retired Faiz’s toy” and claimed that the keys of the toy were transferred from Gen (R) Faiz to former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar.

He went on to question the legitimacy of the establishment’s claim of becoming apolitical and asked whether other institutes were also apolitical or not. He criticised the current bench of the Supreme Court, saying that if a three-member bench was stubborn in deciding, then who would accept it. He called for a full court bench to be formed and claimed that the current bench was controversial.