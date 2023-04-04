Seven flour dealers detained for selling free flour

In the tribal district of Lower South Waziristan, Assistant Commissioner Wana Yasir Salman Kundi along with Assistant Food Controller inspected the free flour points established at different places in Wana, during the inspection seven flour dealers were caught accepting money from people for free flour. These flour dealers were issued notices under the proposed law to Police Station Wana, on which SHO City Police Station Wana Saif Ullah Wazir detained all the dealers and presented the before Assistant Commissioner/Special Magistrate Wana, All the accused confessed to their crime, against which Assistant Commissioner Wana Yasir Salman Kundi immediately took legal action and after that all the dealers were released after imposing a heavy fine. On the other hand, Assistant Commissioner Wana further said that no negligence will be tolerated in the distribution of free flour, if the dealer took money from a poor man in exchange for free flour, strict legal action will be taken against him and transparency in the distribution of flour will be ensured in all cases, no one is allowed to take money from anyone.