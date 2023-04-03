Pakistan to get first shipment of oil from Russia ‘next month’

According to State Minister for Petroleum Dr. Musadik Malik, Pakistan would get its first shipment of oil from Russia in May to help the general public.

He claimed to have succeeded in having talks with Russia in this regard finalised, according to a private news programme.

He promised that after receiving this shipment, the government will sell inexpensive oil.

In response to a query regarding the rationalisation of gas and electricity rates, he stated that the government would adopt two different rates for the lower and upper classes.

The Minister of State said the government has already made progress in this regard and hoped to issue separate billing for poor and rich classes.

The poor segment will enjoy relief after announcement of this tariff, he added.