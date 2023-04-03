Govt to give 1 million Pakistanis work visas for employment abroad

One million Pakistanis may travel overseas to find employment this year as the nation’s economic crisis worsens.

One million Pakistanis will be sent abroad to look for work this year, the government’s minister for overseas Pakistanis, Sajid Hussain Turi, stated in an interview with a TV station.

“Saudi authorities will be visiting Pakistan soon to issue work permit visas and new agreements are being signed with 50 other countries, including Germany, Greece, and Romania,” he added.

The minister was of the view that Pakistani citizens who pass the technical training test will be eligible to get Saudi visas.

The minister detailed that Japan has recently started issuing visas for skilled Pakistani workers while South Korea also needs 10,000 Pakistani skilled workers and plans to recruit them soon.

It is important to note that Pakistani individuals are increasingly considering moving abroad for a variety of reasons, with the biggest cause being the nation’s spiraling inflation amid unrest in the political system.

According to official statistics, consumer price inflation in Pakistan recently increased to a record 35.37% in March from a year earlier, causing an increasing number of its inhabitants to look for second jobs or relocate abroad in search of opportunities.

There has been a rise in people applying for passports, which are a requirement for travel, and false information about an increase in the cost of passports sent thousands of people running to the passport office.

Although official information regarding country-specific work visas has not been made public, Pakistanis have a number of choices, including the new Opportunity Card that Germany is providing to foreign employees. The nation is preparing to change its immigration policy in order to simplify the procedure and welcome employees as it deals with a four hundred thousand labour shortfall each year that affects its sector.