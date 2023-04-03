Cardi B to star in ‘Baby Shark’ movie with Offset and their children

Cardi B is set to reprise her role as Sharki B from Baby Shark’s Big Show! in new film Baby Shark’s Big Movie! alongside husband Offset and their children.

The rappers and daughter Kulture all appeared in the TV show, which first began airing at the end of 2020. As Variety report, the trio will reprise their roles as Sharki B, Offshark and Kulture Sharki respectively in a new film.

The couple’s second child, Wave, will also get a role in the film as the character Wavey Shark.

A synopsis for Baby Shark’s Big Movie! reads: “When Baby Shark encounters an evil pop starfish named Stariana who plans to steal his gift of song in order to dominate all underwater music, he must break her spell to restore harmony to the seas.”

The film will premiere later this year on Paramount+, and will also feature other returning voices from Baby Shark’s Big Show! including Kimiko Glenn, Luke Youngblood and Natasha Rothwell.

While this movie news for Cardi is confirmed, the rapper recently shot down claims that she and collaborator Megan Thee Stallion want to play the lead roles in a modern remake of 1997 film B.A.P.S.

Her comments followed B.A.P.S director Robert Townsend’s recent interview with Slash Film. “I’ve had people go, ‘Hey, we want to do a remake’,” he said.

“Everybody from Megan Thee Stallion to Cardi B is like, ‘Could we do [the film?]'”.

On Twitter, in response to blogger Ken Barbie’s tweet, the ‘WAP’ rapper said: “I don’t even know where that rumor even came about….” she said. “Maybe because we looked soo cute in the Wap video?… kiss kiss”.

In other news, Cardi B was a special guest at SZA’s sold-out Madison Square Garden gig and performed ‘I Do’ with the R&B star.

Courtesy NME

Clairo releases new track ‘For Now’ to raise funds for trans support and the end of gun violence

Clairo has shared the demo of a new song called ‘For Now’, with all proceeds going to two non-profit organisations.

Apart from appearing on a remix of Phoenix’s ‘After Midnight’ last month, Clairo hasn’t released any new music since she shared her 2021 album ‘Sling’.

However yesterday (April 1), Clairo took to social media to announce she was sharing a demo of an unreleased track called ‘For Now’.

The song is available to download from Bandcamp for $1 (81p) now and all proceeds will be split between the non-profits For The Gworls and Everytown.

For The Gworls raises money to “assist with Black trans folks’ rent and affirmative surgeries” while Everytown “are a movement of parents, students, survivors, educators, gun owners & concerned citizens fighting to end gun violence and build safer communities.”

The delicate, piano-driven track sees Clairo focusing on the present, as she confesses her love “until it all breaks down”.

Late last year, Clairo wrapped up touring in support of ‘Sling’ with a message that said, “thanks for an amazing year. We’ll see you again whenever I’ve made another album.”

Earlier this year, it was confirmed Clairo would be playing a series of gigs as part of the new Re:Set concert series. Supergroup Boygenius will headline 12 of the shows across North America this June with support coming from Clairo, Dijon and Bartees Strange.

Speaking to NME about being labelled a ‘voice of a generation’, Clairo explained: “It’s always very hard to be labelled that just because I don’t necessarily think I am. There are a lot more people who are miles better at being a spokesperson for this generation. I’m definitely not, but I’m happy and grateful to be part of it.”