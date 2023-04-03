Rani believes it is important for her daughter ‘to have a normal upbringing’

Previous co-stars Rani Mukerji and Kareena Kapoor as of late rejoined on the last’s YouTube television show What Ladies Need. In the episode, the actors, who had previously collaborated on Mujhse Dosti Karoge (2002), discussed motherhood and their children. Rani also discussed how she has prevented the paparazzi from photographing her eight-year-old daughter Adira Chopra. She said that she and her husband, the filmmaker Aditya Chopra, are private people, and she wants to make sure that Adira knows that the media attention doesn’t make her special.

On the fourth episode of What Women Want, Rani talked about making sure Adira has a normal childhood while she goes to school. This includes shielding her young daughter from the media when she goes outside. The paparazzi constantly follow Kareena and actor Saif Ali Khan’s young sons, six-year-old Taimur Ali Khan and two-year-old Jehangir Ali Khan, as they travel with their parents.

At the point when Kareena asked Rani what super power she and Aditya used to keep the paparazzi away from their kid, Rani answered, ‘No, super power. They ignore my gentle request that they refrain from taking pictures of the baby. They are adorable. Additionally, this has been their behavior ever since the beginning. ‘I’m a private person because they know Adi is private.’

‘For me it was very important for Adira to have a normal upbringing in school,’ she added. because, as a child of famous parents, there is already a great deal of attention that is expected of them. I felt it was important to show Adira that she isn’t special because of her parents. She must make her life something special for herself..