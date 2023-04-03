Ariana Madix secures dog custody following break up with Tom Scandoval

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval go through an ugly breakup, as new reports suggest now ex-couples pooch custody will rest with the blonde reality star.

As the Vanderpump betrayal dust settled, insiders confided to People that Madix would be keeping the gray and white pit mix.

“They got the dog together, but Ariana is more of a dog person,” an insider revealed.

“It’s more Ariana’s than Tom’s. I can’t see her letting Tom take the dog or giving it away.”

“It’s her dog, and she plans on keeping it,” another source added.

In 2013, the former pair sparked romance and adopted the dog, Mya Moon, in April 2020, as per Bravo.

Madix also created an Instagram account for the pup, registering almost 2,000 followers.

Moreover, the pet account has also seemingly unfollowed Sandoval.

In other news, Lala Kent slammed Sandoval for taking Raquel Leviss to dinner at the same place where he took Madix, calling it the “one-trick pony” for his restaurant choice.

In her Give Them Lala podcast, the reality star said, “They went to Musso and Frank after [the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 reunion taping].”

She added, “It was the same place that he took Ariana [Madix] to for their [nine-year] anniversary back in … January,” she noted. “That’s where they went.”

The 32-year-old blasted Sandoval for using the “same patterns” with Leviss and “no longer” taking her to “little places” now that their affair has surfaced.

“Now he’s been outed, [so] Raquel has been upgraded,” Kent added.

“She’s no longer a mistress, she’s whatever she is or isn’t,” the Vanderpump Rules star continued. “We’re taking her to Musso and Frank for a bottle of wine and some oysters.”

News Desk

Hina Bayat spends Ramadan with Turkey quake victims

Pakistan’s well-known senior actress Hina Khawaja Bayat reached Turkey in Ramazan to express sympathy and solidarity with the earthquake victims.

Taking to Instagram, Hina Bayat shared several photos of herself with Turkish women and children who have lost their homes and are living in tents.

Hina Khawaja Bayat also shared photos with local people from different cities of Hata province of Turkiye, distributing relief materials and meeting earthquake victims.

Apart from this, the actress appealed for help by sharing pictures from the city of Antakya and said it used to be a beautiful city but today it has been destroyed due to the earthquake.

She further said the buildings were destroyed. “Many were buried alive under the debris, while many victims are forced to live under the open sky because the residential buildings are not fit to live due to cracks. Support them so that they can once again return to their lives,” she added.

Hana Bayat also shared various photos of the road from Turkiye to Syria and wrote expressing regret that the people of Syria have lost their families, their loved ones firstly due to the war and now the earthquake.

He said the people here are unable to bury the bodies of their close ones, yet they do not get tired of thanking Allah Almighty for His blessings with tears in their eyes.