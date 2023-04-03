Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha make another appearance together at airport

The Mumbai paparazzi spotted actor Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha together again. The rumoured couple was clicked coming out of the Mumbai airport, a week days after they were first seen together at a Mumbai eatery, sparking dating rumours.

Parineeti was seen in a black T-shirt, black jacket and blue jeans, wearing white sneakers and large spectacles. She walked with her eyes to the ground, seemingly blushing as the paparazzi called out her name. Raghav, who is an MP from Aam Aadmi Party, was seen in a khakhi shirt and blue jeans. He greeted the photographers with folded hands. Both of them left in the same car without speaking with the paparazzi.

A few days after the dating rumours started, Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjeev Arora took to his Twitter account and congratulated Raghav and Parineeti for their rumoured “union” recently. Taking to the microblogging site, Sanjeev wrote, “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with abundant love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!!” Parineeti was also asked by the Mumbai paparazzi to comment on her wedding rumours. She only blushed at their queries.

Recently, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar also teased AAP Rajya Sabha member Raghav after his pictures with the Uunchai actor went viral on social media. He said, “You occupied enough space in #socialmedia, this may be a day of silence for you.” Even singer Harddy Sandhu confirmed the wedding rumours.

Reportedly, Parineeti and Raghav studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time now. Parineeti and Raghav also follow each other on Instagram.

Parineeti will be seen with Diljit Dosanjh in Chamkila. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. While Parineeti will be essaying the role of Amarjot, Diljit will be seen as Chamkila. Amar Singh Chamkila, his wife Amarjot Kaur along with the members of their musical band were assassinated on March 8, 1988.