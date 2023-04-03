Contacts with MQM-P, other old allies restored

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Parvez Elahi claimed on Sunday that his party had restarted talks with its old allies, including the Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P). In his statement, the former Punjab chief minister went on to claim the MQM-P was of the view there was no benefit to continuing to extend support to the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). “The Balochistan government and the GDA are also having reservations over the government’s anti-state policies,” Elahi claimed. In connection with the alliance, the PTI chairman Imran Khan will reveal the next strategy after summoning the meeting of all the parties, he added. Bashing Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, Elahi said, “The cabinet meeting has been presided over by absconder Nawaz Sharif, which is a big joke with the nation and the institutions of the state.” Elahi went on to claim the PDM’s tactics of delaying the elections will be thwarted.