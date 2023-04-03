Arms recovered from car allegedly travelling from Gandapur’s residence

A large number of firearms were recovered from a car allegedly travelling from the residence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur to Lahore, according to police.

During a security check at the Dajal check post of the Bhakkar police, law enforcement personnel tried to stop a car coming from Dera Ismail (DI) Khan for checking, but the drivers tried to escape and broke the barrier, a private news channel reported, citing police officials.

They added that when the car was finally stopped by other personnel and searched, ammunitions was recovered from it. According to the police, 22 rifles, 47 magazines, and 187 bullets were recovered during the search.

Following this, two people were arrested and a case was registered against them, the police confirmed.

In the First Information Report (FIR), the accused claimed that the weapons were owned by a private security company, which the PTI leader had hired for security. They said the firearms were being taken back to Lahore from Gandapur’s residence as the contract between the two parties was coming to an end. The accused also submitted to the police an authority letter from the security company, which is being verified by the police, Bhakkar DPO Muhammad Naveed confirmed.