NHA restores light traffic between Balochistan and KP

According to a press release of National Highway Authority, NHA field staff has restored light traffic between Balochistan and KP provinces that was suspended due to heavy rains and resultant land sliding at Koh I Suleman range. National Highway N-50 is severely damaged at Dhanasar. On directive of Federal Minister for Communications Asad Mahmood, Federal Secretary Communications is personally supervising the restoration activity. Travelers are requested to use N-70. Hopefully land sliding removal activity will be completed in next 24 to 30 hours. And N-50 will be opened to all kinds of traffic.

Maulana Abdul Wasay, Federal Minister, Ministry of Housing and Works, alongwith Iftikhar Ali Shallwani, Federal Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Works inaugurated the newly constructed 2.5km long footpath by Pak-PWD at Bani Gala, Islamabad today.

During the inauguration ceremony, Maulana Abdul Wasay expressed his satisfaction with the completion of the project and highlighted the government’s commitment to improve the country’s infrastructure. Abdul Wasay said that this project was initiated by the ministry with the aim of improving the area’s pedestrian network and reducing accidents.

He said that despite of economic, political and constitutional crisis, our government is fully committed to provide facilities to the people especially provision of low cost housing and shelter to the poor and vulnerable segments of the society.

Speaking at the occasion, Iftikhar Ali Shallwani said that the footpath is expected to improve pedestrian safety and accessibility in the area providing smoother and more efficient travel experience to pedestrians. He also appreciated the efforts of the PWD team on completion of project at the earliest.