In pursuit of WAPDA’s Corporate Social Responsibility, WAPDA House Lahore was lit up in blue on the occasion of World Autism Awareness Day as a gesture to express solidarity with the patients of Autism and their families. The World Autism Awareness Day is celebrated every year on April 2 across the globe in accordance with the UN observance. As tradition of this day, important buildings are lit up blue the world over to express solidarity with the patients and creat awareness about autism.