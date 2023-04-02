Private sector must give timelines to reduce plastic production: minister

Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman has said that Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) model must be operationalized and private sector must present tangible plans and timelines to reduce plastic production and increase recycling in the country. She was speaking at a policy dialogue on “Exploring the Potential of Circular Economy in Pakistan” organized by Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) in collaboration with United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) and Global Opportunities for Sustainable Development Goals (GO4SDGs).

She said that the dialogue comes at a critical time when climate change has derailed development, intensified challenges of poverty, gender and economic growth in Pakistan. Stressing the need for transition from the linear economic model to reduce waste, increase resource and energy efficiency, she also called for engaging stakeholders and communities to catalyze the transition to circular economy and not rely on regulations and bans alone.

SDPI Executive Director Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri urged the government to adopt innovative approaches like circular economy for mitigating challenges of economic growth, energy insecurity, inflation exacerbated by triple-C crisis. On the occasion, Dr suleri also announced the launch of “Network on Circular Economy” to support research, policy engagement, outreach, and capacity building programmes to connect businesses, startups and SMEs, with public and private sector for a just transition to circular economy that leaves no one behind. The Network, he said, will also engage regional think tanks and other relevant organizations to promote Circular Economic Diplomacy in South Asia. He further announced that SDPI will launch “National Report on the State of Circular Economy in Pakistan”, highlighting success stories of key stakeholders and Report on “Ease of Doing Circular Economy in Pakistan”, based on gap analysis on policy landscape and facilitating private sector and industries for transition to circular economy.