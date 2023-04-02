Kate Hudson opens up about being body-shamed by tabloids

Kate Hudson recently opened up about being subjected to body-shaming by the tabloids in the 2000s, when she was at the peak of her career. In a conversation for the SiriusXM podcast Let’s Talk Off Camera, the actor told host Kelly Ripa that the “negative” incidents led her to feel “like harassment, eating away at me”. The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actor also shared that the tabloids were especially mean to women, adding that at that time, there was no social media from which celebrities could control the narrative or share their story.

“There was so much tabloid stuff. Like when I got really famous there was so much, there were so many lies. And it was so weird because in my mind it felt so unjust and it was like, this is unfair,” shared Hudson.

She added, “They were so mean to women. I mean, the body shaming from being too skinny to too fat, to then going up your skirt and from the cellulite.”

This is, however, not the first time Hudson has opened up about her experiences. Previously, she stood up against body-shaming and fought a legal battle in October 2005 when a magazine described her appearance as “way too thin” and looking “like skin and bones.” She termed the allegations as “blatantly false” and went on to win the libel damages lawsuit.

Back in 2014, the actor, in a conversation with Red magazine, shared why she put up a fight and did not let the distasteful comment pass. “If there is one thing I will never have, it is an eating disorder. I won’t have girls – even if it is just one or two who care – thinking that. Because it’s a serious sickness, not something to plaster on the cover of a magazine. And I am the opposite,” she said at the time. “These magazines really, really want women to look bad,” she explained.

Apart from body-shaming, Hudson also shared how constant speculative stories and media glare impacted her day to day interaction with the opposite sex. “I mean, it’s almost like I couldn’t speak to a man without being partnered with him. Like, literally I couldn’t sit and say hello to someone. “There was so much of it at such a rate that I … couldn’t in any way comprehend, that I just realized, I need to figure out how to, like, not care about any of this,” Hudson told Ripa.