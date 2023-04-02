India falls six spots in Passport Index 2023; UAE ranks #1

Slipping six ranks from last year, the Indian passport has registered the largest global fall in the Passport Index 2023 – ranking at the 144th position this year, with a mobility score of 70. The Passport Index, released by financial advisory firm Arton Capital, determines the rankings on the basis of the mobility score of the countries, which is calculated on provisions like a visa-free visit, visa on arrival, an eVisa and electronic travel authorisation. With its current ranking, Indians can travel to 21 countries visa-free, need a visa for 128 countries and can avail of the visa-on-arrival option for 47 countries including Thailand, Maldives, Malaysia, Qatar, Azerbaijan, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zimbabwe. According to the list, which comprises 199 countries, the reason for the sharp fall in India’s ranking and the dismal performance of other Asian countries has been attributed to the change in European Union’s policy. Several nations, like Serbia, have been under pressure to introduce visa requirements for Indian nationals. This year, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has the highest mobility score of 181, and ranks number one. It was followed by Sweden, Germany, Finland, Luxembourg, Spain, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and Austria, with a joint mobility score of 174. In Asia, South Korea had the highest score of 174 and ranks at number 12 on the list.