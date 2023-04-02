Saqlain Mushtaq all set to join national squad as assistant coach

LAHORE: Former off-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq is all set to perform his duties as the New Zealand team’s assistant coach for the upcoming limited-overs series against Pakistan. “I have accepted this role for a brief period after New Zealand Cricket approached me. I will only work with the team during their stay in Pakistan,” Saqlain confirmed while speaking to a TV news channel. “I am currently in the United States and will join the NZ squad upon my return on April 12,” said the former interim Pakistan head coach. Mushtaq will work with the Black Caps during the T20I and ODI series against Pakistan, scheduled to be played in April-May. The series includes five ODIs and as many T20Is.

Mushtaq recently served as head coach of the Pakistan team but he left the role after his contract expired in February earlier this year. The development comes as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is expected to appoint a new coaching staff led by Mickey Arthur – who will serve as a consultant. Arthur has previously served as head coach of the Pakistan team for three years, having taken up the mantle in 2016. During his tenure, Pakistan also won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2017.

However, the PCB decided to not renew the contracts of Arthur and his support staff, following the team’s fifth-place finish at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019. According to sources, the PCB has nearly finalised all the details with regard to the coaching staff and an official announcement is expected soon. Additionally, according to information, New Zealand’s Grant Bradburn, who has worked as Pakistan’s fielding coach in the past, could be named as head coach, meanwhile, former South Africa pacer Morne Morkel is in the mix for the role of bowling coach. It must be noted that the schedule for the series between Pakistan and New Zealand was revised recently due to elections in Punjab.