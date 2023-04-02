Babar Azam on verge of breaking several records

LAHORE: Pakistan’s captain across all formats, Babar Azam, is on fire with the bat, and is ready to shatter multiple records. Babar is geared up to make history in the upcoming New Zealand series, with five T20Is and five ODIs, as the perfect stage to accomplish his milestones. Babar needs just one T20I series victory against New Zealand to become the most successful T20I captain of all time, surpassing the record of retired Eoin Morgan, who has 42 wins as captain. He is currently tied at 40 wins each with Aaron Finch from Australia. Another record that Babar will be targeting is to become the first Pakistan batsman to reach 3,500 runs in T20I cricket. He needs just 145 runs to achieve this feat. In ODIs, the 28-year-old is inching closer to breaking several records held by South African legend Hashim Amla. He requires just one more century in the next seven innings to become the fastest batter to reach 18 ODI centuries. Amla currently holds the record, having achieved it in 102 innings, followed by Virat Kohli, who reached the same number of centuries in 119 innings. Furthermore, if Babar scores 187 runs in the next seven innings, he will become the fastest batter to reach 5,000 runs in ODIs, surpassing Amla’s record of achieving this feat in 101 innings. Kohli and West Indian great Sir Vivian Richards both took 114 innings to score the same number of runs. Finally, the right-hand batsman is just 136 runs away from completing 12,000 runs in international cricket, having scored 3,696 runs in Tests, 4,813 in ODIs, and 3,355 in T20Is.