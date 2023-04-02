Imad, Shan likely to replace Shadab as vice-captain

LAHORE: All-rounder Imad Wasim and opener Shan Masood are strong contenders to replace Shadab Khan as vice-captain in the upcoming home series against New Zealand. Lahore Qalandars’ captain, Shaheen Afridi, is also being considered for serving as Babar Azam’s deputy in the limited-overs format. Babar will once again take the responsibilities as captain in the aforementioned T20I and ODI series against New Zealand, after being rested in the Afghanistan series. A selection committee meeting will be called next week, in which the T20I and ODI squads will be selected after consultation with Babar. The meeting is expected to take place on April 4 and the squad will be announced on the same day. According to sources, top PCB officials were not happy with the decision making of stand-in captain, Shadab, in Afghanistan series and have decided to rest him for New Zealand series.

Usama Mir is likely to be given a chance against the Kiwis in place of Shadab as leg-spinner in the squad. Mohammad Rizwan is expected to retain his vice-captaincy of the Test team. Final decision regarding the appointment of vice-captain for the limited-overs team will be taken by PCB management committee chairman, Najam Sethi. A formal announcement will be made after approval from the PCB chief. New Zealand team will arrive in Lahore and play three T20Is from 14-17 April before traveling to Rawalpindi, where the final two T20Is and first ODI will be played from 20-26 April. The tour will culminate in Karachi, with the remaining four ODIs to be played from 30 April to 7 May.