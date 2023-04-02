EX-PM SLAMS PDM FOR TARGETING SUPREME COURT: Justice for chief justice

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday warned that his supporters will take to the streets if elections are not held within 90 days.

In a meeting with reporters and social media influencers at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore, the former prime minister stated that if polls are not held within the stipulated timeframe, the country would be left without a Constitution.

He alleged that government made efforts to control social media. “There was no justification for raiding my house in my absence,” Imran Khan added. Former prime minister also said that caretaker government should have played a neutral role but they are taking measures against PTI.

Imran said that former army chief General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa wanted to establish friendly relations with India, which is why matters took a turn for the worse. The PTI chief suggested that accountability against Gen Bajwa’s actions should come from within the army.

He asserted that President Arif Alvi was not playing any role to establish contacts between the military establishment and the PTI.

Imran said that PTI senior leaders Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Pervez Elahi have been tasked with establishing contacts with other parties and politicians, adding that there were no restrictions on any party member meeting other political figures. In response to a question about matters relating to the Supreme Court, the PTI chief criticised the ruling PDM of targeting the Supreme Court for taking suo motu notice of delay on elections to the Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa assemblies, saying that they agreed with similar proceedings of the court to restore provincial assemblies in the past when it benefitted them.

The PTI chairman accused the Punjab interim chief minister and inspector general of police of attacking his house in his absence, and saying that he is going to pursue the matter in the courts against

the “criminals”. Imran said that the caretaker governments in the provinces should have played a “neutral” role but unfortunately, they were not fulfilling their responsibilities.

Responding to a question, the PTI chairman asked under which law they (the coalition govt) will restore the provincial assemblies in KP and Punjab – if the polls do not take place within the stipulated time.

Referring to the police raid at his residence in Zaman Park on March 18, Khan lashed out at the Mohsin Raza Naqvi-led interim Punjab government and remarked that there was no reason for the “attack” on his house in his absence.

Terming Punjab’s interim CM Naqvi, Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Usman Anwar, and CCPO Lahore Bilal Saddique Kamyana as “criminals”, Khan said that a case has been prepared in connection with the “attack” on his house, adding that it would be filed soon.