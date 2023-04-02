Declaration of ‘fascist criminals’ has no status

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has rejected the declaration of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance meeting that agreed to boycott the three-member bench. PTI senior leader Fawad Chaudhary, while reacting to the declaration of the PDM meeting, said that the meetings and declarations of ‘fascist criminals’ has no status. “Instead we that PDM, that created chaos and excitement in country, would apologize for the deaths of two dozen citizens who died in free flour queues. But the they are directly attacking the Constitution.” Separately, Fawad Chaudhry has announced filing a contempt of court petition against Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb. Chaudhry’s announcement follows Aurangzeb’s comments regarding the election delay case being heard by the Supreme Court under Article 184(3) of the Constitution. In her remarks, the information minister had questioned the validity of a circular issued by the apex court’s registrar and described it as the “decision of one person.” Fawad also criticised Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif for threatening the judiciary of Pakistan and questioning the validity of an upcoming verdict by a three-member bench.

“Nawaz Sharif is browbeating and threatening the judiciary of Pakistan,” the PTI leader said while briefing the media after a meeting of the party’s core committee on Friday.He slammed Nawaz Sharif who called into question the validity and legitimacy of the [upcoming] verdict by the three-member bench.

Sharif, addressing a press conference in London on Friday, had pointed out that two judges on the bench had previously decided against him. He had questioned how a verdict delivered by this bench could be accepted when the bench itself was unacceptable to him.

Reacting to Nawaz Sharif’s refusal of a verdict from three Supreme Court judges, Fawad asked the PML-N leader to also refuse the top court’s verdict by three judges which became the foundation of the Shehbaz Sharif government.

Fawad Chaudhry said that his party favours and believes in negotiations with other political parties. However, he maintained that it takes two to clap. “If any serious negotiations are held, we will go forward,” he added.

Fawad further stated, “if the situation in Pakistan is to be set in order, then we will have to think beyond victimisation.” He also noted that his party has no objection to Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan.

He said that a recent amendment is aimed at curtailing the powers of the Chief Justice of Pakistan. The PTI leader was referring to the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill, 2023 which the Senate approved on March 30 to limit the chief justice of Pakistan’s discretionary powers to take suo motu notice.

The PTI leader said that the powers of the caretaker governments will expire at the end of April 30.