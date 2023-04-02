Court extends Qureshi’s interim bail in provocative speech case

A sessions court in Lahore on Saturday extended till April 13 the interim bail of PTI Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi in a case relating to inciting the masses and blocking road. Additional Sessions Judge Rana Mudassar heard the plea. Fawad Chaudhry and Shibli Faraz did not appear in court. The court ordered Shah Mahmood Qureshi to join the investigation process. During proceedings, the judge asked Mr Qureshi’s lawyer that the PTI vice chairman was not joining the investigation. However, the counsel said Mr Qureshi was ready to join the investigation but he did not have any knowledge about the investigation officer. He said Mr Qureshi had been busy in Islamabad for the last three days. The court kept Fawad Chaudhry and Shibli Faraz’s bail requests in waiting. The Racecourse police station registered cases against the PTI leaders.