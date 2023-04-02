Terrorist attack on Pak-Iran border martyrs four soldiers

Four soldiers patrolling the Pakistan-Iran border were killed when they were attacked by terrorists from across the border in the Jalgai sector of Kech district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

Soldiers Naik Shair Ahmed, Lance Naik Muhammad Asghar, Sepoy Muhammad Irfan and Sepoy Abdur Rasheed were critically injured in the attack and later embraced martyrdom.

According to the military’s media wing, contact is being established with the Iranian side for “effective action against terrorists” and to prevent such incidents in the future.

Earlier, a Pakistan Army sepoy was martyred on Friday during an exchange of fire with terrorists in North Waziristan’s Mir Ali area.

“Own troops fought bravely and effectively engaged the terrorists’ location,” said the press release by the ISPR.

“However, during an intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Irshad Ullah, age 29 years, resident of District Karak, having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat,” it added.

The ISPR furthered that sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.