The police teams under the leadership of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar are actively engaged to eradicate crimes and protect the lives and property of citizens across the province. Under the supervision of RPOs, CPOs and DPOs, the crackdown against habitual and professional criminals and anti-social elements is underway, in which thousands of criminals have been arrested and imprisoned, while at the same time stolen property worth crores of rupees and hundreds of stolen motorcycles and vehicles have also been recovered and handed over to their owners. According to the details, during the last 70 days, the teams of Punjab Police arrested more than 62 thousand proclaimed offenders in various crimes in the province, including 3300 of A category involved in other serious crimes i.e murder, dacoity, robbery and kidnapping for ransom and 21332 criminals and proclaimed offenders involved in other various crimes. Police teams arrested 965 dacoit gangs across the province and recovered more than Rs 72 crore worth of stolen property. 118 stolen vehicles and 1682 motorcycles were recovered from criminals in various incidents. Similarly, 7197 cases against drugs were registered across the province and 7344 accused were arrested while more than 3200 kg of drugs were recovered. CTD teams arrested 69 terrorists and miscreants in 301 intelligence-based operations. 4 dangerous terrorists met their logical end in the firing incidents at CTD. Dacoits and criminals fired 139 times on the police in response to which 61 dacoits and bandits were killed. In the above incidents, 80 dangerous robbers, bandits and anti-social elements were rushed to the hospital with injuries. One policeman was martyred while 21 policemen were injured in such attacks by the miscreants. Police registered 26,989 FIRs, including 121 FIRs of dacoity, 10,289 FIRs of robbery and 16,579 FIRs of motor vehicle theft.

On the direction of IG Punjab, priority measures for the welfare of the force are underway and 2.2 billion rupees have been spent under various categories of welfare, including 662 million for medical expenses of police personnel, 286 million as wedding gifts and 253 million were given for educational scholarships, 30 million rupees for burial expenses, 133 million rupees for maintenance allowance and 85 million rupees were given for the last basic pay. IG Punjab has directed to beef up security arrangements of mosques, Imambargahs and other sensitive religious places in connection with Ramadan. He directed that patrol teams of Dolphin, Peru should increase their patrolling plan and working hours.