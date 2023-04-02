Omar Epps joins Netflix’s limited series ‘The Perfect Couple’

House star Omar Epps has closed a deal to join the star-studded ensemble of Netflix’s limited series The Perfect Couple.

The series is based on the New York Times bestseller by Elin Hilderbrand.

Epps will be playing Chief of Police Dan Carter in the six-episode murder mystery drama. Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Meghann Fahy, Dakota Fanning, Eve Hewson and Jack Reynor are also part of the show.

The Perfect Couple follows Amelia Sacks, who is about to marry into one of the wealthiest families on Nantucket. Her disapproving future mother-in-law, famous novelist Greer Garrison Winbury, has spared no expense in planning what promises to be the premiere wedding of the season – until a body turns up on the beach. As secrets come to light, the stage is set for a real-life investigation that feels plucked from the pages of one of Greer’s novels. Suddenly, everyone is a suspect.”

21 Laps developed the show under their overall deal with Netflix and will produce alongside The Jackal Group. It’s created by showrunner Jenna Lamia, who will exec produce alongside 21 Laps’ Shawn Levy and Josh Barry, The Jackal Group’s Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady, Kidman and Per Saari for Blossom Films, Hilderbrand and director Susanne Bier.

Omar Epps is the recipient of nine NAACP Image Awards, two Teen Choice Awards, one MTV Movie Award, one Black Reel Award and one Screen Actors Guild Award. Epps’s film roles include Juice, Higher Learning, The Wood, In Too Deep and Love & Basketball. His also worked on medical drama series ER, in Resurrection, as Dr. Eric Foreman on the Fox medical drama series House from 2004 to 2012, and Isaac Johnson in the TV series Shooter.