Jenna Ortega doesn’t care about her recent wardrobe malfunction

Jenna Ortega’s response to a recent fashion snafu deserves two finger snaps. The Scream VI star slayed the red carpet during the horror film’s March 6 premiere, wearing a black-and-white tuxedo minidress by Jean Paul Gaultier Couture. The chic look featured a plunging neckline and dramatically structured lapels that peacocked open to create the illusion that she purposefully left the blazer unbuttoned.

And while all eyes were on Jenna’s fabulous style moment, fans also couldn’t help but notice the dress was stained with a blue Sharpie marker.

“I wish i knew the story behind the stain,” one Instagram user wrote, to which another person replied, “I wonder what’s that blue thing.”

Of course, it didn’t take long for the Wednesday star to enter the chat, captioning her March 8 post, “SCREAM VI premiere @screammovies,” cheekily adding the hashtags “#tiffanyandco #sharpiestainwhogivesas–t, #imsosorryolivier. (referring to Olivier Rousteing, who was a guest designer for Jean Paul Gaultier and created the dress Jenna wore).” The Scream Instagram account took a stab in the comments section, quipping, “How well does the red carpet hide blood stains?”

While Jenna didn’t provide additional details about what happened to her look, the blue stain most likely occurred right before she stepped on the red carpet. Photos of her arrival show a stain-free dress.

But given the 20-year-old’s reaction to her wardrobe malfunction, it’s clear she’s not afraid to take fashion risks. Just last month, Jenna turned heads at the 2023 SAG Award in a risqué black Versace dress that featured a low-cut neckline, sculpted bodice and thigh-high slit. She also punched up the edge for the Golden Globes in January, wearing a daring Gucci gown with extreme ab-baring cutouts, massive pleated sleeves and an asymmetrical hem. Although the actress has become a lot more fearless on the red carpet, she recently admitted that she’s working on not being so much of a people pleaser. “I am so fearful of disappointing the people in my life, or even people in public,” she told ELLE for its April cover story. “I want to live up to people’s expectations, which is something that I need to get over, but I’m also scared that, I don’t know, maybe someone will get to know me too well and realize that I’m not all that.” And accepting compliments from others also doesn’t come easy for her. “The kind words that I hear that they say about me through other people are unbelievable to me,” she shared. “I feel like just the people in my life see me in a way that I don’t really see myself.”