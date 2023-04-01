Satish Shah recalls spitting on Shahrukh Khan in ‘Main Hu Na’

Veteran Bollywood star Satish Shah recalled his hilarious spitting scene with superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the hit movie ‘Main Hoon Na’.

Satish Shah’s character in ‘Main Hoon Na’ was that of Professor Rasai, a short-tempered Physics teacher who used to spit on students’ faces. In an interview, Satish Shah said he was unwilling to play the character but Shah Rukh Khan convinced him to do so.

“Let me tell you, I had to practice a lot,” he said. “It was not trick photography. I was given a choice, and SRK is a very smart guy. They said we have two roles, one is of Principal, and the second one is of Professor Rasai. When I asked about the latter, they said, ‘every time he speaks, he spits, he celebrates so much that you know it comes out enough in the form of espresso.”

Moreover, the actor revealed that he used to drink water and would accentuate so much that it would come out as spray. “I used to take in a gulp of water and keep it around my mouth and then certain words and certain syllables I used to accentuate in such a way that it sprays. Aur wo main itna mehnat se karta tha ki Shah Rukh badme hass deta tha toh retake ho jata tha (I used to work so hard for these scenes that sometimes Shah Rukh would burst out laughing and we had to do retakes),” he recalled.