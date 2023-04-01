Aima Baig faces backlash for sharing photos during Ramadan

Famous Pakistani singer Aima Baig came under criticism for sharing pictures on social media during Ramazan.

Aima Baig posted some of her photos on Instagram, taken during an ongoing night adventure in London, after which critics slammed her for sharing such photos during the holy month of Ramazan.

Dressed in a white t-shirt and blue ripped jeans with a pink coat and black open-toed shoes in the photos, the singer captioned the photos, “London nights.”

Social media users are showing mixed reactions to these pictures, while most users are reminding her of the blessed month of Ramazan.